Donald Trump Calls LaVar Ball “The Poor Man’s Don King”

CREDIT: Getty Images

The war of words between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball has been taken up a notch. Wednesday morning, (Nov. 22) Trump took to Twitter to remind Ball it was his efforts which helped his son and two other University of California at Los Angeles basketball players get out of their sticky shoplifting incident.

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in Hangzhou, China during a tournament. The trio returned to the states last week, and were subsequently suspended from the team. Upon the group’s arrival, Trump voaclized his efforts weren’t being recognized.

Trump’s irritation may have also been compounded by the elder Ball’s sit down with ESPN. The 49-year-old–who has made a name for himself by being gregarious and sometimes arrogant–said the president is exaggerating his role in his son’s return to the states.

“What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” Ball said. “I don’t have to go around saying thank you to everybody.”

Trump’s Don King reference caused the infamous boxing promoter to trend on social media with many wondering if this is a new low, even for the president.

