Donald Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to tell the world TIME magazine offered him the prestigious Person of The Year title, but he passed on it because he didn’t want to do the interview and photo shoot.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

It’s not farfetched that TIME would give the honor to Trump. In 2016, the then President-elect was given the distinction, which ruffled quite a few feathers. However, this year, the seasoned news publication took to social media to refute the president’s claim, and say his tweet was “incorrect.”

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

According to the magazine’s website, their Person of The Year title began as sort of a mistake during the New Years week of 1928. Editors at the time needed to fill a slow news week and decided they would pick someone who made an indelible mark on America (and the world) the year before. The first Man of The Year (as it was called then) was Charles Augustus Lindbergh who journeyed across the Atlantic by himself in 33 hours and 39 minutes.

As the tradition continued, many wondered what does it mean to be TIME magazine’s Person of The Year? The connotation to many sounded positive, but as former Managing Editor Walter Isaacson wrote, the distinction isn’t necessarily one of praise. “The person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.”

Adolf Hitler earned the title in 1938, while Stalin earned the title twice. However, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr as well as Barack Obama have also been named Person of The Year. When TIME fact checked the president on his tweet, social media just ate it up, going as far as to offer up their own vote for who should be 2017’s Person of The Year.

Trump: “Time Magazine called to say that I was probably going to be named “Man of the Year, I said no thanks!” TIME: pic.twitter.com/guOTLOwSrP — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 25, 2017

“I was told by Time Mag” is the new “I was told by Apple Care.” 😂 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) November 26, 2017

If there is a god, she will make Colin Kaepernick time magazine’s person of the year. trump will have the twitter meltdown we all need to round out this dumb fucking year. Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2017 should be Black Women. — COMMON (@common) November 25, 2017 — Imani “I Smell Sex and” Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) November 25, 2017

I just realized that TIME Magazine could easily be the ones to throw Trump off the deep end. All they have to do is name Hillary Clinton “Person of the Year” and Trump would self-destruct!#saturdaymorning — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 25, 2017

