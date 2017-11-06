A woman’s immediate expression after witnessing Donald Trump’s motorcade pass her by has resulted in her termination. According to The Huffington Post, Juli Briskman stuck up the middle finger while riding her bike as Trump’s fleet of vehicles passed her by. He was leaving a Sterling, Va., golf course at the time.

READ: Talking Trump: One Last Stab At Understanding The Rationale Of 45’s Supporters

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil. I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out,” she said to the news site. “He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at a damn golf course again.”

Once the photos, snapped by White House photographer Brendan Smialowski, made its way to the Internet, Briskman’s employer, Akima LLC, decided to fire the mother-of-two.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you.’ Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media,” she said. “So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.'” Briskman was part of the company’s marking and communications department for more than six months.

READ: Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump’s Account During Their Last Day At Work

The 50-year-old also compared her consequence to that of a male employee who was reprimanded for an offensive comment found on his Facebook page but he didn’t face termination. The unidentified man reportedly called someone “a fu**ing Libtard a**hole.”