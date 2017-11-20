Drake’s Virginia Black whiskey brand is taking off just in time for the New Year festivities. In a commercial spot that aired during the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 19), the Toronto native picked up a few dating gems from his father, Dennis Graham, who co-stars in the 60-second ad.

The father-and-son pairing is captured in a bar when the younger Graham spots a lovely lady – none other than Nicole Murphy. As she walks in-line with Drake’s eyesight, it’s his father that Murphy actually has her gaze set on.

In a statement sent to Billboard, Drake, and spirits connoisseur Brent Hocking shared their mission for those who decide to indulge in the new whiskey. “We believe everyone should have access to glamour, swagger, and soul. Virginia Black grants them that access, allowing people to embody the lifestyle always, not just on special occasions.”

Watch the video above.