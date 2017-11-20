Drake Sends Support To Meek Mill Following Prison Sentence

Drake is singing a much different tune when it comes to his former rival Meek Mill. During Drizzy’s recent concert stop on the Boy Meets World Tour in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 18, the rapper spoke in support of Meek, who was just sentenced to years in prison over a probation violation.

READ: Drake Threatens A Man For Touching A Woman During Performance

In a fan video taken during the show, Drake is heard giving his two cents on Meek’s current legal situation. “Free Meek Mill. You right,” the rapper said during his set.

Drake may be an unexpected member of the #FreeMeekMill. The two engaged in a long-running rap beef back in 2015, after Meek accused the OVO rapper of using a ghostwriter. Drake retaliated with two diss tracks, “Charges Up” and “ Back to Back,” the latter of which earned him a Grammy nomination.

READ: If You End Up Marrying Drake, You’ll Get A Massive Hermès Birkin Bag Collection

Even so, Meek’s punishment has tangled a number of supporters within the music industry. JAY-Z has been very vocal about his disappointment in the justice system. Other artists, including YG, T.I., and more have expressed their thoughts on social media as well.

Check out the video of Drake below.