Throughout the course of his musical career, Drake acquired an affinity for romance. Whether he’s expressing his feelings of despair, courting a special young lady or simply remembering his experiences with first-name-only women like, “Courtney from Hooters on Peachtree,” or at the “Beverly Center Macy’s where I discovered Bria,” Drizzy has solidified a penchant for keeping it cute.

Now, he’s expressed another luxurious declaration: his future wife will inherit a massive Hermès Birkin bag collection, which he amicably shared in a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. The Toronto native mentioned, “There are very few things in this world, tangible things anyway, that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on, so it was one of those things that I started collecting as well for the woman I end up with one day. So I have a fairly vast collection of Hermès to offer somebody at some point in life.”

People would be surprised @Drake is a fan of… Birkin bags. “I just started collecting for the woman I end up with one day.” pic.twitter.com/33MdG8fW9o — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2017

When ladies across the Twitter-sphere got a hold of the 31-year-old’s generous revelation, they had an array of hilarious things to say, and would ultimately accept his advances.

Hey, @Drake !I’ve heard you r collecting Hermès Birkin Bags for the woman u end up with.. Well, I think the woman of your life is in Brazil and Its me!! \o/ — Raphaela Cunha (@Raphaluxo) November 9, 2017

Drake has come out and said that the Hermes Birkin bag is an investment and he’s started to collect them….. MY GGGGGGGG🙋🏽🙋🏽🙋🏽🙋🏽 — Lauren Taylor (@Lauren93Taylor) November 9, 2017

at what stage in the relationship do u think drake unlocks the birkin bag room — Juliana (@thecityofjules) November 9, 2017

Amid the rich declaration, the “Hotline Bling” artist confessed that music will one day take a backseat to his other entertainment endeavors.

“I’m sure I’ll stop [making music] one day,” he said. “When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”