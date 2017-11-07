Let Drake tell it- we could be getting some new music from him in the future.

During the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Boy Meets World tour, the OVO boy told the crowd that he’s been working in the lab on some new tracks.

“I landed at the airport here, there was this kid working there and the first thing he said to me was, ‘Hey, man, great to have you,'” He told the crowd during his set. “‘When you dropping some new sh*t, man?'”

“That’s love to me,” he continued. “I really do appreciate that. Just know I’m always working for you. I’m never sitting around wasting my time. So, I got sh*t coming for you, don’t worry.”

Despite his playlist More Life breaking several streaming records and became Drizzy’s seventh consecutive number one album, it’s been a seemingly quiet year for the Canada native. We’re looking forward to the possibility of new tracks to ring in the new year.

Check out the video of his announcement below.