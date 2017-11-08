Drake has teased his return to film in recent years with minor roles in films like Anchorman 3 and Ice Age: Continental Drift. After releasing More Life earlier this year, the face of OVO Sound followed up with his random release, “Signs,” in June, and then spent the rest of the summer relatively silent about his next moves, which surprisingly have nothing to do with music.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake announced that he’s taking “six months or a year to” himself to focus on a handful of upcoming ventures in film.

The former ‘Degrassi’ star details his plans to revive British cult classic Top Boy for Netflix, and hints at another film project — possibly for Apple Music. He also describes how he discovered Ronan Bennett’s show on YouTube and more.

“That human element drew me in,” he says. “I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible.'”

Drake and business partner Adel “Future” Nur along with James’ SpringHill Entertainment are set to executive produce the revamp, which is expected to premiere in 2019. The pair also plans to bring The Carter Effect to wider audiences. Although his eyes are dead set on creating more visual projects, don’t expect him to quit music anytime soon.

During his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour in Australia, Drake told the crowd to expect new music soon.

“I’m sure I’ll stop [making music] one day,” Drake told THR. “When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”

Read the interview in full here.