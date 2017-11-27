D.R.A.M Officially Welcomes The ‘#1HappyHoliday’ Season

D.R.A.M. is thankful for a lot this year. Not only did he have a number one single with Lil Yachty, but the Virginia-raised rapper proved his worth to his growing fanbase and legendary producers like Rick Rubin.

Back in time for the winter season, D.R.A.M. keeps his tradition alive with the #1HappyHoliday EP. The extra special part about this mini-project is that his mother aka BigBabyMom makes an appearance on intro track, “Silver Bells.”

Stream the 3-songrelease below.

The project is available for purchase on iTunes now.