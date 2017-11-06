DRAM Connects With Rick Rubin On “Check Ya Fabrics”

DRAM has enough co-signs from the music industry’s elite voices, like Erykah Badu for example, to succeed, but nothing seals the deal like working with the legend Rick Rubin.

Back in 2016, DRAM was spotted on Instagram with the co-founder of Def Jam Records at his revered Shangri-La studio at his home in Malibu, CA. The photo only shows them innocently vibing out in the great outdoors, but it was obvious that the Virginia hitmaker was also spending time with Rubin in the studio doing what they do best.

In an interview with the ‘The Breakfast Club,’ DRAM claims that he met Lil Yachty during his retreat to the Def Jam co-founder’s iconic studio, which led to their smash hit “Broccoli.” However, Rubin, who has become a mentor to DRAM, also produced a mixture of his altered vocals with peaceful guitar riffs and melodic drum patterns called “Check Ya Fabrics.” Over a year later, we finally get to hear the final product of what they were working on during DRAM’s retreat.

Drop the dots from his name and push play on DRAM’s new single “Check Ya Fabrics” produced by Rick Rubin below.