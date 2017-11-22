D.R.A.M. And Trippie Red Just Can’t Get Enough “Ill Na Na” (Video)

D.R.A.M. called on his young bro Trippie Redd for his own celebration of women — depending on who you ask… In the guys’ “Ill Na Na” video, their one track minds are met with beautiful lady after beautiful lady in colorful scenes.

The smooth Slade Da Monsta-produced track posses D.R.A.M. and Trippie to dream about the lustful temptations they face every day while living on the road. You can find the track on all streaming platforms now.