Prosecutors in Cincinnati are handing down heavy consequences to antagonists of the opioid crisis, with one drug dealer covering the funeral costs of a teen who died of an overdose.

READ Lil Peep, 21, Found Dead On His Tour Bus

WCPO reports Michael “Goldie” Chandler was sentenced this week to 17 years in prison for the death of a 17-year-old identified as J.H.

Chandler, 29, pleaded guilty to Schedule I and Schedule II drugs with the intent to distribute in May after the teen’s death in April 2016.

After it was determined the teen died of a fentanyl overdose, The Kentucky Drug Task Force launched a sting operation to track Chandler down. A friend of the teen’s acted as a customer and wore a wire during the purchase of heroin. Audio and camera evidence showed Chandler and two others packing powder into plastic bags. He was also heard bragging about his sales, by comparing them to McDonald’s.

Police were able to get a search warrant and discovered up to 644 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine and a handgun at Chandler’s home.

Opioid intake has increased over the years, including the use of fentanyl. Known as a synthetic to heroin, the drug is nearly 100 times more potent than morphine. Reports claim fentanyl and heroin are often mistaken for one another by drug users, leading to more fatal overdoses.

Rising rapper Lil Peep reportedly died of a fentanyl overdose, as well as legendary musician Prince.

READ Post Malone Believes People Who Enjoy Meaningful Music Shouldn’t Listen To Hip Hop In 2017