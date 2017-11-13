Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death Penalty

Dylann Roof, the terrorist who murdered nine, black people in a Charleston, South Carolina church in June 2015, has reportedly been sentenced to the death penalty, Okayplayer reports. It reportedly took the jury of 12 two hours to reach a unanimous decision.

The decision comes at the end of a lengthy federal death penalty case, in which Roof was convicted of hate crimes resulting in death, among other various charges, ABC News reports.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott reportedly thanked the jury for their service in a statement on Twitter, saying that Roof was “rightly sentenced to death.”

Melvin Graham, brother of slain churchgoer, Cyntha Hurd, said the sentence was “justice for my sister,” but was also a “very hollow victory because my sister’s still gone. I wish that this verdict could have brought her back,” according to ABC News.

Roof’s family released a statement following the verdict. “We will always love Dylann. We will struggle as long as we live to understand why he committed this horrible attack, which caused so much pain to so many good people. We wish to express the grief we feel for the victims of his crimes, and our sympathy to the many families he has hurt. We continue to pray for the Emanuel AME families and the Charleston community,” the statement reads.

Roof’s legal team also noted: “We want to express our sympathy to all of the families who were so grievously hurt by Dylann Roof’s actions.”

The 23-year-old murderer also faces a state trial, in which he could also receive the death penalty, according to ABC News. Roof is reportedly requesting a different legal team in order to force a retrial. Formal sentencing will reportedly continue on Wednesday (Nov. 15).