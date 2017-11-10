Dyme-A-Duzin Overcomes His Struggles To Live Out His ‘Rollie Dreams’

Dyme-A-Duzin isn’t one to leave his turmoil in the past. The multifaceted artist, who excels as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer is known for dropping off lyrical nuggets that serve as “Food For Thought.” Yet, instead of sulking about his struggles like most, the Brooklyn rapper embraces his rough journey to stardom in his new single “Rollie Dreams.”

Produced by Montage, Dyme vents about the tough times in his life, like being less fortunate than his peers, over an ominous and somber instrumental. While the record may come off as slightly depressing, Dyme proves how resilient he is by proving his unstoppable grind can overcomes the grueling competition and negative opposition.

“Rollie Dreams” is set to appear on his forthcoming album Crown Fried coming soon. Stream Dyme-A-Duzin’s new single below.