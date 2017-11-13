Idris Elba’s wishes for a bigger role in the Marvel universe might come true thanks to an adorable fan’s revelation.

READ God Is A Woman: Professor Treva Lindsey’s ‘Colored No More’ Uncovers Black Womanhood In D.C.

Elba plays the Asgardian gatekeeper Heimdall in the past Thor films, and the recently released Thor: Ragnarok. Human rights activist Qasim Rashid shared on Twitter a funny story of how his 8-year-old son found Heimdall to have abilities of a higher power.

“My favorite character was the guy who looked like Jesus,” he told his father. After assuming his child was talking about Thor or The Incredible Hulk (played by Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo), the child quickly explained that Idris’ character shared the same qualities as Jesus. “No, the black guy who protected everyone from the bad guys. I think that’s what Jesus would do. Yes, the Jesus guy.”

The tweet was seen by Elba, who appreciated the compliment.

Walking out of #ThorRagnarok w/my 8-yr-old: Him: My favorite character was the guy who looked like Jesus

Me: Thor?

H: No

Me: @MarkRuffalo??

H: No dad—the black guy who protected everyone from the bad guys. I think that's what Jesus would do

Me: @idriselba?

H: Yes, Jesus guy

Me: pic.twitter.com/JYSStbDgic — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) November 13, 2017

Actually, I do have a sick pair of sandals somewhere…🙏🏾 https://t.co/wByVcyW36p — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2017

The moment inspired others to share stories of representation.

Also reminds me of a convo I had w/my son when he was 5. #Perspective Me: Do you want to be President when you grow up?

Him: No dad

Me: Why not??

Him: Come on dad, you know why

Me: Nah, I dont, tell me

Him: Because dad, everyone knows only Black people can be president

Me: pic.twitter.com/ZUfGE1vT8t — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) November 13, 2017

My sister told me about her daughters asking “mum, can men also be scientists?” She was like, “my work here is done.” — Saeed Taji Farouky (@saeedtaji) November 13, 2017

Reminds me of my daughter when she was 3. Took her to the doctor for a sick visit. The doctor came out and she said, “but mommy, he’s a boy!” I told her boys can be doctors too if they work very, very hard. 😂 — Catherine Grams (@CatherineGrams) November 13, 2017

In a recent interview, the actor explained how he’d like to expand his role in the Thor movies or even break out to become the amazing superhero we know he can be. “I wish I was more present in the Marvel family,” he said. “I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe. It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

So do we.

READ Eminem Joins Malcolm Gladwell & Rick Rubin On ‘Broken Record’ Podcast