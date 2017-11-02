ellen o isn’t your average musician. She is a classically trained pianist and composer, yet her music draws heavily from hip-hop, R&B and electronic influences. She’s also a member of the experimental synth pop band, Erica Eso, where ellen plays synthesizer and sings.

Yesterday (Nov 1), the Brooklyn based artist released her latest single, “Every Day,” featuring Smoke DZA. The song echoes ellen’s loving sentiments to her main squeeze.

ellen’s forthcoming You/Sonata project arrives on Nov 11 via Babygrande Records. Fans are welcome to join her album release party in Brooklyn on Nov. 16.