Emeli Sandé & Dave East Live With Love Woes On New Song, “Soon”

Emeli Sandé called on New York bad boy Dave East for the first single from her newly released Kingdom Coming EP — which hit retailers on Friday (Oct 3). On the song “Soon,” they live out the painful daggers that true love can bring when sugar turns to sh*t.

Kingdom Coming serves as the singer’s first project since 2016’s Long Live the Angels, and it also features cameos from Giggs and Wretch 32.

