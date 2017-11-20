Ahead of a rumored upcoming LP titled Revival, Eminem was enlisted as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest on Nov. 18. Rather than performing two separate times, the hip-hop legend instead opted for a lengthy medley (as artists like Prince have done before) that saw him deliver his latest track along with old favorites.

The medley fittingly started with “Walk on Water,” which Eminem recently live debuted at the European Music Awards. While the song itself features Beyonce, his longtime Skylar Grey offered guest vocals instead while also playing piano (she previously joined the rapper for his last SNL appearance in 2013).

While many assumed (and hoped) the following song would be yet another new track, the Detroit native gifted fans with a throwback as he and Grey seamlessly transitioned into his 2000 hit “Stan,” with Grey singing Dido’s “Thank You,” which starts off the song and serves as its chorus. Up next: the two dove right into “Love the Way You Lie” with Grey singing for Rihanna.

Without a doubt, new material would have been warmly welcomed. But the nine-minute set from Em proved satisfying enough.

Watch the full performance below.

