Could Eminem Be Dropping A Song Sooner Than We Think?

Eminem is teasing something called “Walk on Water,” a possible new song title.

READ: Earnings From Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” Lawsuit To Benefit Hurricane Relief Programs

The phrase appears in an Instagram photo of prescription pad featuring fake pharmaceutical drug Revival, the name at the center of what strongly appearsto be a promotional campaign for a new Eminem album. The prescription pad notes “Take as needed” and advertises Revival’s convincing but also fake informational website, askaboutrevival.com.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:39am PST

READ: Tell A Friend: Eminem Dropping Genius Clues For Forthcoming Album

The teaser doesn’t offer any indication about when “Walk on Water” might drop. Eminem is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live November 18, so it’s safe to assume we’ll learn more by then. Whatever “Walk on Water” is, it can’t be any worse than the recent 30 Seconds to Mars single by the same title.

This article was originally published on SPIN.