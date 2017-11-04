Texas Singer Kid Evo Leaves His Old Love Behind In “Goodbye Liana”

Kid Evo’s buzz in the R&B game has gotten louder since he dropped his debut EP The Fall Out. Within the last two years, the San Marcos, Texas native has followed up with his Evolution EP and collaborations with Tee FLii. Now he’s gearing up to release his next project called Goodbye Liana.

On the title track, the kid Evo claims he doesn’t get any type of support for his career from the one he thought he loved. His other half refused to understand the countless sacrifices he made to keep his dream alive so he made an example out of her.

“I wrote this song about being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t support your dreams.” Kid Evo said in a press release. “No matter how much you want to stick around it’s unhealthy.”

Watch Kid Evo’s new video for “Goodbye Liana” below.