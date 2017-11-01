Fans have been itching for Fabolous and Jadakiss’ joint album for over a year now. In 2016, Fab first revealed the news about their Freddy Vs Jason project on Instagram. Since then, the “Flipmode” rapper and the LOX rhymer have teased their followers with a number of collaborative efforts like their freestyle over Future’s “Wicked” and “Rapture” featuring Tory Lanez.

After dropping one helluva trailer for the album earlier this year, fans started to lose faith when Friday the 13th passed in October without an update on the album. Yesterday (Oct. 31), Fab and Kiss dropped their new single “Stand Up” with the Freebandz chief himself Future.

Shortly after the record hit the Net, the duo talked to with Angie Martinez at Power 105 about the release. During their conversation, Fab accidentally let the release date drop for the long overdue album.

“I mean we looking at Black Friday,” Fab says. “I don’t even know if I was supposed to say that, but you just pulled it out of me.”