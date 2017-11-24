Fabolous and Jadakiss have kept the fans waiting long enough for their much discussed Friday on Elm Street project. After teasing their first full length collaborative album/mixtape for years, the New York giants delivered their New York-centric project at 12:00 AM on Black Friday (Nov 24). Before the street certified effort was released, Kiss and Loso told reporters they took their time to fine-tune the LP to meet the ears of of their day-1 fans.

The release features cameos from Future, Swizz Beatz, Styles P, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, and French Montana — with production from Ted Smooth, Reazy Renegade, Mally The Martian, KidExcluzive, Mark Henry and more.

Friday on Elm Street is available on all streaming platforms now.

