Thank The Rap Gawds: Fabolous & Jadakiss Release ‘Friday On Elm Street’ Album
Fabolous and Jadakiss have kept the fans waiting long enough for their much discussed Friday on Elm Street project. After teasing their first full length collaborative album/mixtape for years, the New York giants delivered their New York-centric project at 12:00 AM on Black Friday (Nov 24). Before the street certified effort was released, Kiss and Loso told reporters they took their time to fine-tune the LP to meet the ears of of their day-1 fans.
The release features cameos from Future, Swizz Beatz, Styles P, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, and French Montana — with production from Ted Smooth, Reazy Renegade, Mally The Martian, KidExcluzive, Mark Henry and more.
Friday on Elm Street is available on all streaming platforms now.
