The power of trap en español is made no clearer than Farruko, Bad Bunny and Rvssian’s “Krippy Kush” earning a coveted 16 bars from the rap queen herself, Nicki Minaj. Even ATL rapper 21 Savage offers his own set of cannabis-induced rhymes, making the crossover remix a well-rounded one, given that trap music is a sub-genre with origins in Atlanta, Georgia.

READ: Nicki Minaj’s 2015 Court Testimony Transcript Outlines Meek Mill’s Ongoing Parole Battle

The song debuted at No. 20 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and reached No. 5 without any major radio airplay. A remix of the record was teased over the weekend when Farruko previewed a snippet of Minaj introducing herself in Spanish as Onika, the one with the “cold wrist, pink wig and thick ass.”

In the end, the Queens MC signs off “yelling viva Puerto Rico!”

Spin the official remix of “Krippy Kush” with Farruko, Bad Bunny and Rvssian, alongside Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.

This story was originally posted on Billboard.