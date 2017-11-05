Friends and family of 14-year-old Giovanni Melton remember the teen as energetic and fun, and now bear the responsibility of burying him.

According to NBC 3 in Las Vegas, Giovanni’s father Wendell shot and killed his son after an argument about his son’s sexual orientation. Giovanni’s former foster mother Sonja Jones, says the teen had a rough childhood.

“Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years,” Jones said.

Jones said Giovanni’s 53-year-old father fatally shot his son in the apartment Giovanni resided in by himself. “He hated the fact that his son was gay,” Jones said. “I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

Court records show that Wendell was a pilot for the United States Air Force and according to Jones, he threatened Giovanni before. While speaking with the local outlet Jones didn’t hold back her hopes for Wendell’s fate.

“I hope they throw the book at him. I hope he never sees the light of day,” said Jones. “I hope every day when he looks in the mirror, he sees his son’s face.”