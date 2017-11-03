Fetty Wap Arrested For Drunk Driving, Drag Racing

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Friday morning (Nov. 3) for driving under the influence, drag racing and several other charges.

The Paterson, N.J. native was reportedly caught drag racing another vehicle along the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn. Police say Mr. 1738 was going 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. He failed a field sobriety test by blowing just above the legal limit with a 0.9.

To make matters worse, TMZ reports Fetty handed the cop an expired New Jersey driver’s license.

Fetty faces 15 total charges, including “reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.” He is expected to be arraigned sometime later today.