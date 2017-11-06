Shortly before the start of Florida State University’s Parents’ Weekend, the school placed a ban on fraternities and sororities following the death of a student, USA Today reports.

Andrew Coffey was in the process of pledging Pi Kappa Phi when he was found unconscious Friday morning (Nov. 3), a mile from the school. The 20-year-old was last seen at a house party the night before. Coffey’s death also prompted the university to ban alcohol at campus events.

“I want to send a serious message, I really do. We’ve got a serious problem,” President John Thrasher said. Twenty-two percent of the school’s 7,588-student population make up the Greek community, the site notes.

According to the Associated Press, Coffey’s death was alcohol-related while another 20-year-old student, Garrett John Marcy, was charged with cocaine dealing and trafficking.

“All of our student organizations – Greek organizations and the other recognized student organizations on campus – must step up,” Thrasher stated. “They will have to participate in the solution.”