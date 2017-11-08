Members of the Homestead community in Florida are honoring 4-year-old Tania Page’s short life after she was murdered by her mother on Halloween.

On Monday (Nov. 6), Florida native Tina Farrington was charged with first degree murder over the death of her daughter. The 31-year-old confessed to investigators that she smothered her with a pillow for talking back, CBS Miami reports. The incident was also reportedly seen by Farrington’s other child.

Farrington then transported Taina’s remains into her 2013 Nissan Altima. On Sunday morning (Nov.5) she put the body in a dumpster located in her apartment complex.

Neighbor Dahriana Correa said she might’ve seen the act happen.“She backed up her car and everything and I was like that’s weird that she’s backing up her car to throw away garbage,” she said. A few hours later, Tania’s remains were found by another neighbor throwing out their trash.

“Every time I close my eyes I can see her face,” said another neighbor Indira Blanco. She and the neighbor attempted to do CPR, but noticed her body was decomposing. “When I opened blanket, I said, “No, she was dead.’ The side of her face was crushed, like someone beat her up. Whoever did it, I mean how could they do it. There’s no excuse, there is no excuse to do that.”

During a court hearing Monday, Farrington showed no emotion while standing silent in front of the judge. A public defender for Farrington believes she may suffer from “mental issues.”

Miami beach police officer Leon Page was identified as the father. In the past, the two went through a custody trial after Page was accused of hitting their other child. “We send our deepest condolences and prayers to Officer Leon Paige and his family on the loss of his daughter. We kindly request his privacy be respected during this very difficult time,” a statement from Miami Beach Police Department said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said they plan to launch an investigation of their own into the case. “We are disgusted and devastated by the death of this innocent girl,” Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Jessica Sims said in a statement. “DCF has opened a child death investigation to review all circumstances that led to this tragedy and will assist police in any possible to hold anyone responsible accountable for this heinous act.”

Farrington is currently being held without bond. She has not entered a plea for the crime.

