Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30″ list has been unveiled for 2017, and some of the year’s top artists, musicians, actors and game shakers have been honored.

READ: Stephen Curry, Fetty Wap, O’Shea Jackson Jr & More Land Spots On Forbes’ “30 Under 30” Class of 2016

Cardi B, SZA, Khalid, Young Thug, Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and H.E.R. made the bill for musicians, while Amandla Stenberg, Kofi Siriboe, Superior Donuts’ Jermaine Fowler, Zoe Kravitz and Yara Shahidi held it down for entertainers. Tennis player Sloane Stephens as well as baller Anthony Davis and Kahwi Leonard are honored on the sports list.

There are, of course, several other young people outside of the world of entertainment who made the list for breaking boundaries, proving that age means nothing when you have the drive and determination to reach a final product.

Tyler Allen made the science list for his research on the molecular mechanisms of cancer cells, while 13-year-old Marley Davis, the founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, is the youngest person on the entire list.

READ: Keke Palmer Makes Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

Peep the entire list here.