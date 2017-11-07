Freddie Gibbs is moving things into overdrive as he unleashes new material to close out the year. Teaming up with Parisian producer FEYNMAN, the Midwest rapper fires a few warning shots in the air on his new song, “The Wave.”

With a new outlook on life, Freddie is looking toward the future and he’s set to head back out to Europe on tour later this month. Tickets can are available for his European outing on ESGN.com.

