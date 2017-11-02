In a new interview with Montreality, French Montana not only shared his advice for the next generation, his forthcoming project with A$AP Rocky and his favorite video games, but the Bronx representer just dropped another music fact to add to your mental bank.

The “No Pressure” rapper said fellow artist J. Cole almost received a credit on his debut album, Excuse My French (2013), as an executive producer. “J. Cole almost executive produced my first album after I played him the music. We were on the Club Paradise Tour with Drake, I was playing him my album and he called me one day, ‘Yo French, I would love to help you with the album, I’m going to executive produce it.’ He’s one of the best out of our generation,” he said. “The time just wasn’t right, he was moving, I was moving, things like that need time.”

Debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, Excuse My French boasted hit singles like “Pop That,” “Ain’t Worried About Nothin,'” and “Freaks,” elevating VIBE’s July cover star’s rise to fame. The 32-year-old recently followed up his first album with Jungle Rules which was released summer ’17. Featured on the 18-track album is the standout smash hit, “Unforgettable,” which Montana detailed in a new documentary.

