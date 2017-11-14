Future Releases Footage From His ‘European Tour’ To Serve As The Official Video For “No Wallet”

Back in August, Future released a loosie for his fans titled, “No Wallet.” This week, the Metro Boomin’-produced song gets an official video treatment as Super Hendrix returns to the states from his ‘European Tour.’

With raw footage taken from Hendrix’ overseas tour, which he completed in October, we see the Freebandz president going bananas onstage with fans matching the raw energy that flows through Future. There’s footage of the FBG crew in Stockholm, Sweden; Copenhagen, Denmark; Berlin, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands and other spots in the EU.

In related Future news, the “Mask Off” rapper recently released the collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, Super Slimey. The project’s first week sales moved Super Slimey to No. 2 on Billboard 200, according to Billboard. The project has since dropped to No. 21 on Billboard 200 charts.

Watch the video above.