G-Eazy Debuts Title Track From Upcoming Album ‘The Beautiful & The Damned’

G-Eazy has more to get off his chest with his forthcoming 5th solo album since 2009. This week, he debuts the project’s title track “The Beautiful & The Damned” — where he reflects on the highs and lows of his rap star lifestyle.

READ: G-Eazy, Cardi B And A$AP Rocky See “No Limit” On New Track

During a recent visit to the VIBE offices in New York City, the Bay Area rapper previewed a number of new tracks from the upcoming album. Among the project’s diverse songs, guests E-40, Halsey, and Kehlani also appear on collaborations. G-Eazy is set to release a short film along with The Beautiful & The Damned on Dec 15.

READ: G-Eazy & Cardi B Debut New Collab On Dive Bar Tour