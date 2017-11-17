Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is catching flack for her response to teammate Aly Raisman’s call to action against sexual abuse.

During a 60 Minutes interview last week, 23-year-old Reisman accused former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, of sexual abusing her when she was 15 years old.

READ: Gabby Douglas Announces New Barbie Doll: “You Can Be Anything”

On Friday (Nov. 17), Raisman tweeted that she needs support in order to “bring about change,” and warned people against victim shaming.

Douglas, 21, responded by advising women to “dress modestly” and “be classy” to avoid enticing “the wrong crowd.”

I am beyond disappointed in Gabby Douglas. BEYOND disappointed. pic.twitter.com/uqjzrmhhep — put your freakum dress on (@dwtsfishovskiy) November 17, 2017

Fellow teammate, Simone Biles, joined the internet in calling Douglas out. “Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me,” Biles tweeted. “Honestly seeing this brings me to tears [because] as your teammate I expected more from you [and] to support her.”Biles added that she support Reisman and “all the other women out there.”

Douglas on the other hand, is standing behind her comments, although she denies “victim blaming.”

u misunderstood me. not blaming the victim at all. no man should look at any woman that way. — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 17, 2017

it goes both ways. — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 17, 2017

READ: Gabby Douglas Responds To Internet Bullies During Olympics

But the internet isn’t trying to hear her clarification. Peep some of the reactions to Douglas’ controversial comments below.

Cancel Gabby Douglas. Anybody can get it. She’s not immune. Plus, weren’t her fellow gymnasts assaulted by the team doctor? Attire is entirely irrelevant in every single case, including here. pic.twitter.com/bZD4ogdm3s — April (@ReignOfApril) November 17, 2017

Gabby Douglas using Aly Raisman’s brave decision to come out against a sexual predator to speak on “dressing modestly.”…‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DgeLSRRDdJ — Lea (@_MissLeandra) November 17, 2017

That Gabby Douglas tweet is confusing as hell. You were their teammate, wearing the same “provocative” clothes too. — Mrs.Cavill ♥︎ℳ (@Melodious87) November 17, 2017

Gabby Douglas is TRASH. It shouldn’t matter what we wear. If a man can’t control himself, that’s his problem. — Em | #MarkisBack (@SadieandMark) November 17, 2017

Black Twitter snatching all the praise they’ve EVER given Gabby Douglas away pic.twitter.com/PCwKsWqIYT — TripleTeaaaPodcast☕️ (@TripleTeaaa) November 18, 2017

Aly Raisman made a post against victim shaming…and Gabby Douglas responded by victim shaming. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 17, 2017

*UPDATE* Douglas shared another apology, and expressed solidarity with her teammates.