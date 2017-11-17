Gabby Douglass Thinks Sexual Assault Has To Do With How A Woman Dresses

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is catching flack for her response to teammate Aly Raisman’s call to action against sexual abuse.

During a 60 Minutes interview last week, 23-year-old Reisman accused former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, of sexual abusing her when she was 15 years old.

On Friday (Nov. 17), Raisman tweeted that she needs support in order to “bring about change,” and warned people against victim shaming.

Douglas, 21, responded by advising women to “dress modestly” and “be classy” to avoid enticing “the wrong crowd.”

 

Fellow teammate, Simone Biles, joined the internet in calling Douglas out. “Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me,” Biles tweeted. “Honestly seeing this brings me to tears [because] as your teammate I expected more from you [and] to support her.”Biles added that she support Reisman and “all the other women out there.”

Douglas on the other hand, is standing behind her comments, although she denies “victim blaming.”

But the internet isn’t trying to hear her clarification. Peep some of the reactions to Douglas’ controversial comments below.

*UPDATE* Douglas shared another apology, and expressed solidarity with her teammates.

