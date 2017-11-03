Actress and author Gabrielle Union stopped by Viceland’s Desus & Mero to discuss her latest book We’re Going To Need More Wine. Of course, the show’s illustrious hosts brought up her recent interview on Sway In The Morning, in which the 45-year-old actress discussed the importance of sexual reciprocity.

The aftermath of the interview had Twitter trying to decipher what goes on behind closed doors in the Wade household. However, while visiting Viceland, Union clarified the conversation, and also made it a point to mention that if people read, they’d understand the context much more clearly.

“I was talking about young, teenage girls who brag about suckin’ d**k, and I was like ‘that’s dope, but like, do they eat your p***y?'” She explained. “First of all, I’m 45, I’ve been f**kin’ since the late ’80s…the whole point was: don’t be a disposable mouth. If a motherf**ka treats you like a disposable mouth, hit him with the 68-and-I-owe-you-one and then bounce, or reciprocity.”

She also said that the comments about “eating a**” were merely a joke to convey the point further.

“Sex should be mutually fun. If you actually read the book, you’d know that I joked and said ‘after you ask him to eat your p***y, ask him to eat your a**,’ and that was the joke,” she continued. “And somehow that turned into peach emojis every time I talked!”

“There’s millions of people that like all kinds of sh*t,” she concluded. “I’m not gonna comment on what you may or may not like, or what I may or may not do, because then people feel like my version is the only version, the correct version. Whatever the hell you’re doing with a consensual adult, do you!”

Check out the comments around the 10:25 mark.