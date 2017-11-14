After the incredible success at the box office, Jordan Peele’s hit, Get Out has officially been named the most profitable film of 2017. The socially-charged movie is expected to do a clean sweep during awards season, but not in the categories you would expect. According to a new report at Entertainment Weekly, Get Out will compete as a comedy as opposed to a horror film.

This means a big change in the film’s competition, namely, at the Golden Globes. It will most likely be going up against films like The Big Sick, I, Tonya, The Disaster Artist, Lady Bird, and of course, the surprising smash hit, Girls Trip.

This may also be a huge adjustment for the cast members. Lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, may be forced to go against other possible contenders like Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Matt Damon (Downsizing), and Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes).

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards will reportedly be announced Monday, Dec. 11. The awards telecast will follow on Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.