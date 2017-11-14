A woman riding her bike as Donald Trump’s motorcade drove alongside her made national headlines when she flipped the president the bird. The photo soon went viral with many calling it utterly disrespectful, while some viewed it as a an accurate depiction for the contempt many Americans have for the Commander-In-Chief.

Juli Briskman, 50, was identified by higher ups at Akima LLC where she worked as a government contractor and fired. The public didn’t seem to think that was fair and a Go Fund Me account was launched for the mother of two. Created by Rob Mello, the brief description refers to Briskman as “an inspiration to us all” and that all proceeds will go to her.

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all,” the donation page read. “This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights. You can show your support by donating here. I have connected with Juli and she has been officially setup as the beneficiary on this GoFundMe campaign.All proceeds are being donated directly to Juli. As the campaign beneficiary, she will be able to post updates and comments, so stay tuned!”

At the time of this post, nearly $80,000 have been raised, with the goal of reaching $100,000. If you want to donate to Juli Briskman’s page, CLICK HERE.