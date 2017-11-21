Watch GoldLink, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy Perform “Crew” On ‘The Tonight Show’

GoldLink , Shy Glizzy and Brent Faiyaz cliqued up on Monday (Nov 20) evening to bring their undeniable anthem, “Crew,” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As usual, The Roots put their unique twist on the smash single, setting the perfect backdrop for the trio’s performance.

Watch the action below, and more importantly keep your fingers crossed that “Crew” wins Record of The Year at the upcoming 60th annual Grammy Awards.

