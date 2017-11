Gorillaz rolled out a new track from their limited edition Humanz vinyl box set on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show. With U.K. rap sensation Little Simz, the enigmatic group turns up the tempo on “Garage Palace.”

The set includes 14 bonus tracks with additional cameos from Azekel, Syrian singer Faia Younan, and more.