Twitter Users Weren’t Impressed With Gucci Mane’s $500 Haircut

Gucci Mane debuted his fresh new haircut on Twitter over the Thanksgiving weekend, and the pic surprisingly garnered a lot of mixed reactions. People weren’t necessarily caught up on his shape-up as much as it’s lofty price tag however.

“This what a 500 dollar haircut look like #GuccimaneHaircut,” the rapper shared in the pic’s caption. The photograph showed a profile of Gucci rocking his new do. While the cut definitely looked nice on the Mr. Davis artist, fans questioned whether it was really worth the $500 price tag.

Guess you can spend what you want when you got it. Check out what fans on Twitter had to say below:

This what a 500 dollar haircut look like #GuccimaneHaircut pic.twitter.com/Wo7vO5LuWM — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 25, 2017

why gucci mane spend 500 on a haircut…. is that what famous people do? just spend hundreds of dollars on basic cuts ??😅 — Valencia (@veefromwi) November 25, 2017

Lmaoo you can get a Gucci Mane haircut for $10 in the hood 😂 https://t.co/btKY08tKuQ — dennis (@denn_a1) November 27, 2017

Gucci mane paying $500 for a haircut bruh who the fuck cutting ur hair fam Abraham Lincoln — 🗡 (@6thugg) November 27, 2017

Listen man idc what nobody say that Gucci Mane haircut not worth $500 ain’t no way unless that bih stay like that for 6 months I don’t want it — 🧞‍♂️Your Baby Father🧖🏾‍♂️ (@MalikG24) November 27, 2017

gucci mane spent 500 dollars on a haircut that ray ray at the hair salon can do for 10 or 15 chile please, and i… https://t.co/DAmG0l6c9u — Whitney Gaspard (@honestspokengir) November 27, 2017