Twitter Users Weren’t Impressed With Gucci Mane’s $500 Haircut
Gucci Mane debuted his fresh new haircut on Twitter over the Thanksgiving weekend, and the pic surprisingly garnered a lot of mixed reactions. People weren’t necessarily caught up on his shape-up as much as it’s lofty price tag however.
“This what a 500 dollar haircut look like #GuccimaneHaircut,” the rapper shared in the pic’s caption. The photograph showed a profile of Gucci rocking his new do. While the cut definitely looked nice on the Mr. Davis artist, fans questioned whether it was really worth the $500 price tag.
Guess you can spend what you want when you got it. Check out what fans on Twitter had to say below: