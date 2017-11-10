Gucci Mane & The Weeknd Sidewind The Haters With Their “Curve” Video

Gucci Mane has every reason to throw a curve ball at the game. With his wedding show The Mane Eventenourma still making waves and his “Enormous” video with Ty Dolla $ign in rotation, Guwop continues to bring his eleventh studio album Mr. Davis to life with the video for his stand out collaboration with The Weeknd, “Curve.”

GQ debuted the brief visual, which features La Flare, Abel and their multiple twins. Director David Helman shot in black-and-white with an appropriate tilt to the side at all times.

Although Gucci should be curving all the groupies with Keyshia K’aoir on his arm, Abel has no reason to curve them at all after recently splitting withSelena Gomez.

Either way, watch Gucci Mane and The Weeknd serve up the ill “Curve” below.