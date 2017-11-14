Spirit tastings have traditionally enticed the palates of connoisseurs and admirers of noble grapes. Hennessy has flipped the tired experience with the experimental series, Le Grand Voyage.

It’s precursor Le Voyage took place throughout New York’s SoHo area last month, with an intimate lesson about Cognac hosted by Spirits Critic Francisco “Sysko” Lopez. The three part event broke down the inner makings of the brand’s unique flavors and how to make cocktails with the most of the coveted blend, Hennessy X.O.

But the next steps brought Hennessey to Brooklyn’s Industry City, where Henny lovers walked through special interactive installations. After being treated to cocktails, visitors are taken through a simulated rainfall depicting the conditions were winemakers collect ingredients needed for a smooth blend.

Next is the “Copper Room,” inspired by the traditional Charentais pot still where the fermentation and double distillation of eau de vie (water of life) are created. The colorless brandy finds its additional flavor in the next room, with infinite rows of French Limousin oak shipped from the world of Cognac.

While on the journey to flavor, Hennessy Ambassador Jamie Evans provided hindsight to the brand’s devotion to taste and style. The final rooms included a quiz of sorts where participants were encouraged to find differences between X.O. and Hennessy’s other popular selection, V.S.O.P Privilège.

With the mix of bold and bright art, the experience takes guests out of their world and into a place beyond their Henny dreams. Far from mythical, the brand turns the tables on a exhausted notion and even gained fans like A$AP Ferg in the process.

The journey, which kicked off Nov. 8, comes to an end today (Nov. 14).

