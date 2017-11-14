As reported, Kanye West fans planned to honor the late-Donda West on the 10th anniversary of her untimely death this past Friday (Nov. 10) by playing her son’s track, “Hey Mama.”

According to The Ringer, the Late Registration track was streamed 700,000 times, increasing the song’s spins from 23.6 million to 24.3 million over a course of 24 hours. However, it did not chart on Spotify, likely because Spotify does not count repeat listens in their streaming calculations.

Playing “Hey Mama” on this particular day was also done in an effort to thwart Kanye’s perpetual rival Taylor Swift, whose album Reputation was also released Friday. However, the streaming event’s organizer Rhys Halkidis said that streaming the song was more so to commemorate the life of Ms. West.

“It just seemed like more a positive effort than being petty and fighting pettiness with pettiness,” he said.

We’re sure Kanye is thankful for the support, and Donda is smiling down.