Interview: Farruko Talks “Krippy Kush (Remix)” With Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage & Rise Of Latin Trap

Throughout 2017, Boricua traperos Farruko and Bad Bunny dominated Latinx radio and global streaming services, alongside Rvssian, with the TrapXficante smash, “Krippy Kush.” The duo served fiery Spanish lyrics with a side of hemp-dishes in their diner plotted music video. “Krippy Kush” amassed nearly 500 million views on YouTube — prior to being blessed with a Spanglish verse from Nicki Minaj and fellow trapper 21 Savage for the song’s official remix.

The leading MC, Farruko, connected with VIBE to discuss the cross-over Latin trap anthem after the song exploded online. “I am grateful to the public and [for] the support,” he says. “It was a game changer in the Latin market, and also, the American market. And the people really like what we are doing. [I am thankful] that we can open doors by interacting with American artists and Latin artists.”

The “Krippy Kush (Remix)” may be the first of many from this group of artists. Puerto Rico native Bad Bunny tweeted, “Since “Krippy Kush” was just an idea in my head… I knew that it would be great and [the song] would change the game. Thanks to those who believe.” Nicki Minaj also held an impromptu Twitter Q&A about the #KrippyKushREMIX upon its release.

“[She was] super cool! We’re grateful for her cooperation,” Farruko tells VIBE about his experience with Minaj. “I met her in person, and Nicki saw the video. Everything went really well, and I am [thankful] for the support she gave to the record.”

The current influence of Latinx music throughout the urban genre shows more than ever with mainstream rap artists rushing to join the wave. “We are grateful for what is happening with the movement,” Farruko continues. “My colleagues Bad Bunny, and Anuel AA… were the ones that blew up the movement. I am [appreciative] for the opportunity to lift the genre to another level. With these collaborations like what happened with “Krippy Kush”… it is a blessing. I feel super good. They are looking at the Latin market and Puerto Rican artists are shining.” As the world becomes better acquainted with the latin trap wave, Farruko’s die-hard devotees await patiently on his next move before his forthcoming European tour.

“Right now, we are obviously working with the narco-trafficking theme… single by single,” explains Farruko. “First, we couldn’t work on another track because all the attention was focused on “Krippy Kush.” It slipped out of our hands. With all the success we are having with this single, we are preparing for the second hit. But, we are extremely happy with what is happening now [in Latin trap]. We are taking advantage of the “Krippy Kush” (Remix) and waiting for the release of the official video together with Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.”