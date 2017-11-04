iPhone X hysteria is fully taking over the world. For thieves in San Francisco, they took the opportunity to capitalize on the demand for Apple’s new smartphones.

According to reports, three men made off with over $370,000 were of iPhone X devices during a robbery of a UPS truck parked outside an Apple Store parked outside the Stonestown Galleria mall. The robbers reportedly made their getaway a white Dodge van with 313 iPhones valued at $999+ apiece.

Police have not yet arrested any suspects, but reports show that the theft happened sometime around 11:15 and 11:30 am on Friday morning (Oct 3). Customers who pre-ordered devices at the Apple store location were still promised their iPhones on time.