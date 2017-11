Jaden Smith and his buddy Raury released a new track from the unpredictable artist’s forthcoming album SYRE. The song, “Falcon,” is a charged up expression of youthful angst. It starts with fiery raps from Jaden, followed by Raury’s angelic crooning and guitar strums.

You can also hear Smith discuss the record with Zane Lowe in the interview below.