Jaden Smith’s baby is finally here in all its emotional glory. After teasing his SYRE project all year long, he unloads 17 tracks — including collaborations with A$AP Rocky and Raury (Tyler, the Creator also plays piano on a song).

READ: Jaden Smith And Raury Take Flight On Their Own “Falcon”

Even though the album was released less than 24 hours ago, the Internet already has plenty to say about the release. Take a listen and gives us your feedback in the comments section.