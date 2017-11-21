Premiere: Jae Hall Comes Alive On His New Single “Nights”

New York native Jae Hall doesn’t need labels or genres to define his sound. The singer/songwriter/rapper finds musical inspiration from a variety of subjects — whether positive or negative — and he knows that every obstacle is a learning experience.

READ: Keep Up With Jae Hall’s Music On Souncloud

After overcoming heartaches, transitional phases in his career and his own demons, Hall is ready to keep his flow of new tracks coming. Produced by Bronx bred producer LT, Jae drops his melodic new single, “Nights,” on VIBE today (Nov 20). The track is set to be featured on his upcoming project Wish We Felt Nothing — slated for a December release.