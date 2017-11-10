Jason Derulo Cruises South Beach’s Coastline In His “Tip Toe” Video (Feat. French Montana)

Jason Derulo enjoys the fun and sun 365 days a year. Despite the fact that it’s November, the mega star needs fast boats and scantily clad women in his life at all times. In his new lyric video, “Tip Toe” with French Montana, the crooners has the party on fleek while as he cruises down the South Beach shoreline

“Tip Toe” comes on the heels of Jason’s follow-up to his massively successful single, “If I’m Lucky.” The singer’s new track is available on iTunes now.