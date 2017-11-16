Sorry Guys, JAY-Z & Kanye Didn’t Reunite On The 4:44 Tour

There has been a video circulating online, capturing Kanye West and JAY-Z on stage. The grainy clip, which was initially posted by World Star Hip Hop, was believed to be of the dynamic duo reuniting on Jay’s 4:44 Tour. This moment would’ve been huge, considering the two haven’t been on speaking terms for the latter part of the year. But unfortunately, this is fake news. No, Jay and Ye have not ended their longstanding feud, and they were not recently seen on tour together.

Unbeknownst to World Star or fans, this video is actually a throwback from their joint Watch the Throne Tour. The concert kicked off in Oct. 2011, and concluded in June 2012. If you search old photos from the concert you’ll be able to match the rapper’s exact outfits with those in the video.

While a number of news sites have since removed the videos from stories, the rumors are still swirling on social media. But as previously reported, it may take a little longer for these two to make amends. Although it’s been claimed the two are open to a meeting, Hov suggested during his Rap Radar Podcast interview that they have a lot to talk about.

If you’re interested in a throwback Thursday moment, check out the video from the Watch The Throne Tour below. Otherwise, spread the word: Kanye and JAY-Z are not back together.