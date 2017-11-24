JAY-Z Releases New Videos For “Legacy,” “Marcy Me” & “Smile”

As JAY-Z conquers arena after arena on his 4:44 tour, his voice and presence are also being felt in other ways. After penning an open letter on America’s flawed criminal justice system after Meek Mill’s harsh probation violation sentencing, Hov debuts three powerful videos from his critically acclaimed album.

Fittingly, the “Legacy” visuals tells a shorty story about our archaic prison system, while “Smile” plays off of an all too real story set back in Brooklyn during the 80s. “Marcy Me” ends the trilogy release with a stark young tale that chronicles one youngster’s wild night in the concrete jungle.

The videos are available for streaming on TIDAL — watch “Legacy”, “Smile” and “Marcy Me”.